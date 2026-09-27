Strike hits public sector, regional rural banks nationwide September 28-30
A major bank strike is happening from September 28 to 30, hitting public sector and regional rural banks across India.
If you need to deposit cash, withdraw money at a branch, process checks, or handle paperwork in person, expect delays. These services may be disrupted or delayed.
The good news? UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking are expected to continue.
KYC, loan paperwork may be delayed
The strike lands right before banks' half-yearly financial closing on September 30, so things like KYC updates and loan paperwork might get pushed back.
Fresh demand drafts may not be issued at affected branches during the strike.
ATMs should work but may run low on cash in some spots.
To help out a bit, public sector and rural banks are staying open this Sunday (September 27), giving everyone a last chance to sort out urgent stuff before the break.
Private banks aren't expected to be hit as hard by the strike.