Strike hits public sector, regional rural banks nationwide September 28-30

The strike lands right before banks' half-yearly financial closing on September 30, so things like KYC updates and loan paperwork might get pushed back.

Fresh demand drafts may not be issued at affected branches during the strike.

ATMs should work but may run low on cash in some spots.

To help out a bit, public sector and rural banks are staying open this Sunday (September 27), giving everyone a last chance to sort out urgent stuff before the break.

Private banks aren't expected to be hit as hard by the strike.