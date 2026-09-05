Strong rains and winds drench Delhi-NCR, disrupt airport access
India
Delhi-NCR got drenched on Friday, September 4, 2026, as strong rains and gusty winds hit the region, causing waterlogging in parts of Delhi and disrupting conditions around the airport.
Areas like Safdarjung saw wind speeds of up to 50km/h, with Palam not far behind.
Even getting to or from the airport was a hassle.
Palam 75.6mm, IMD forecasts rain
Palam topped the charts with 75.6mm of rain, while Gurgaon saw 44.5mm, enough to cause waterlogging in parts of Delhi and disrupted conditions around the airport.
The showers were triggered by a low-pressure system and an active monsoon trough over northern India.
According to IMD, expect more rain and thunderstorms on September 5 before things start clearing up on Sunday, September 6, so hang in there!