Strong winds at Mumbai airport divert 8 flights to Surat
India
On Tuesday, strong winds at Mumbai Airport meant eight incoming flights had to be rerouted to Surat instead, affecting more than 1,200 passengers.
The first flight to switch course was IndiGo's 6E-2017 from Tiruchirappalli at about 6:50pm with others from cities like Delhi, Chennai, Goa, Bengaluru, and Bhopal soon following.
Surat Airport handled unexpected arrivals smoothly
Surat Airport handled the unexpected arrivals smoothly. Everyone was accommodated without much hassle.
Airport director Anand Narayan Sharma confirmed the diversion of the flights during a telephonic conversation with India Today.
Once it is safe again, these flights will head on to their original destination.