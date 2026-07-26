Student denied IIT cybersecurity seat hacks IIT Madras and Kanpur
A student who didn't get into an IIT cybersecurity program has reportedly hacked the systems of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, sharing proof online with the message, "All I need is just a fair chance."
Aditya, the X user who shared the viral post, says the hacker's goal was to point out security gaps and highlight how deserving candidates can be overlooked; the hacker stated, "No harm is intended."
Hacker says rejected despite full application
The hacker claims they finished all steps, applied, paid fees, and even showed past cybersecurity work, but still got rejected.
The hacker also said some seats went unfilled because shortlisted candidates allegedly struggled with Capture The Flag (CTF) challenges.
The screenshots posted allegedly contained detailed claims about the extent of the alleged access.
Online debate over hack justification
The move has sparked a big debate online.
Some people say hacking isn't justified no matter what; others think it's an eye-opening way to call out problems in the system.