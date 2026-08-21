Jharkhand student leaders accuse government of 'deceit' over exam cancellations

Devendra Nath Mahto, another student leader, respected the court's order but questioned the absence of the Advocate General and proper representation of the CID investigation report.

He said, "This makes it seem like the Govt intends to cover it up."

Piyush Kumar also accused the government of misrepresenting its case before the high court.

Kunal Pratap Singh alleged that no proper arguments were made in court, indicating a possible attempt by the government to end protests without addressing student concerns.