Jharkhand student leaders accuse government of 'deceit' over exam cancellations
What's the story
Student leaders in Jharkhand have accused the Hemant Soren-led government of "deceit" after the Jharkhand High Court stayed its decision to cancel appointments made through the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. The court's order allows candidates selected through these exams to continue in their posts until further hearings. However, it warned that if any wrongdoing is discovered during an investigation, those involved would face consequences.
Protest escalation
We did not see the intent of the govt today
Ravindra Paswan, a student leader, accused the government of failing to defend its decision in court despite earlier accepting their demands for cancelation and investigation.
He told ANI, "I would not like to make a comment on the High Court (order). But the commitment made to us by the govt...that exam has been canceled and that there will be a proper investigation, we did not see this intent of the govt today."
Investigation doubts
Govt misrepresented its case before HC: Student leader
Devendra Nath Mahto, another student leader, respected the court's order but questioned the absence of the Advocate General and proper representation of the CID investigation report.
He said, "This makes it seem like the Govt intends to cover it up."
Piyush Kumar also accused the government of misrepresenting its case before the high court.
Kunal Pratap Singh alleged that no proper arguments were made in court, indicating a possible attempt by the government to end protests without addressing student concerns.
Ongoing unrest
Student leaders warn of further protests if concerns not addressed
The student leaders' agitation was triggered by allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations.
After 25 days of protests, the government canceled 22 examinations and ordered investigations into others conducted since 2014.
The high court's order allows affected employees to continue in their posts while petitions challenging the cancelation orders are heard.
However, student leaders warn of further protests if their concerns aren't addressed.