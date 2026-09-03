'Concocted story': Court drops NSA against student over Noida protest

The court, headed by Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev, ordered a compensation of ₹5 lakh to be paid to Chaudhary to be recovered from the salaries of officials involved in her arrest, including the Station House Officer (SHO) and District Magistrate.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had invoked the NSA in May, claiming they had "strong electronic and videographic evidence" against Chaudhary for inciting violence during protests.