Student Tejaswi dies by suicide in Bengaluru after messaging boyfriend
India
Tejaswi, a final-year student at a private college in Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru, died by suicide on Monday.
Before her death, she messaged her boyfriend about her intentions. He quickly told her family, who reached out to the police for help.
Police check CCTV of bakery visit
After a search involving both police and family, Tejaswi's body was found early Tuesday.
Investigators learned she had visited a bakery after leaving campus that day.
Her family mentioned there was some trouble at college about two weeks ago, possibly linked to her relationship.
Police are now questioning people close to her and checking CCTV footage as they try to understand what happened.