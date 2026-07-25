Students and activists demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid NEET protests

The NEET exam protests are heating up, with students and activists now calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called the situation a 'ticking thing,' warning that public anger is now increasingly being directed at PM Modi.

Ranka also pointed out it's been nearly two months since the paper leak controversy started, and many feel frustrated by the government's slow response.