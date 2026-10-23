Students and activists march to ECI over alleged voter deletions
On Friday, students and activists marched to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi, raising their voices against the alleged deletion of voters from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Groups like Krantikari Yuva Sangathan and Students' Federation of India joined in, while police and security teams were deployed in large numbers near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.
Traffic diversions enforced in central Delhi
The march drew people from Delhi, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, with organizers urging everyone to stay disciplined.
Traffic diversions were enforced in parts of central Delhi from 1pm to 5pm with congestion possible around Connaught Place.
If stopped by authorities, protesters were ready to hold a "People's Parliament" on the spot, showing they're determined to keep their movement going no matter what.