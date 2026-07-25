Students and farmers demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign at Jantar Mantar

This Sunday, farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union are teaming up with students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, all calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

Protesters say the government is trying to scare them: CJP's Saurav Das even pointed out tanks being transported to Delhi.

He issued an ultimatum to leaders to either bomb protesters or accept their demands, adding that "The time is ticking!"