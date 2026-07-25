Students and farmers demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign at Jantar Mantar
This Sunday, farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union are teaming up with students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, all calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Protesters say the government is trying to scare them: CJP's Saurav Das even pointed out tanks being transported to Delhi.
He issued an ultimatum to leaders to either bomb protesters or accept their demands, adding that "The time is ticking!"
Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike
Talks with top ministers made some progress on compensation and legal matters, but there's still no word on Pradhan's resignation.
CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka warned they might step things up if clarity doesn't come soon.
Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike after getting a written promise for NEET exam reforms.
And in response to growing anger over exam paper leaks, PM Modi has promised tough action, including new fast-track courts for offenders.