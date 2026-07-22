Students and parents protest NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar
Protests over the NEET exam paper leak are still going strong at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
On July 21, students and even parents from places like Haryana have gathered, some had marched toward Parliament the day before, others just to see what's happening.
Despite the sweltering heat, the crowd kept growing as people shared water and snacks.
Student groups cite 21 suicides
Student groups like AISA and Congress Seva Dal led chants and clapped back at police restrictions, questioning the government's response.
Many called out PM Modi's promise of "strict steps," saying it hasn't restored trust for those who work hard for these exams.
Protesters pointed to 21 student suicides linked to the scandal, insisting their fight isn't about politics but about getting answers: a protester asked, "Why would we protest if the government had taken appropriate action?"