Students arriving late to NEET-UG 2026 denied entry across India
India
On Sunday, students who showed up late for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam weren't allowed to enter at several centers across India.
Many were visibly upset outside gates in Bengaluru and Bhopal, hoping for a second chance, but strict exam rules meant the doors stayed shut.
Bengaluru videos show late students pleading
Videos from Bengaluru showed students pleading to get in after arriving late. In Bhopal, two aspirants missed out.
"I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination center, we..." said Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants.
Candidates who reached examination centers after the cut-off time were not allowed to enter.