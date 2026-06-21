Students arriving late to NEET-UG 2026 denied entry across India

Bengaluru videos show late students pleading

Videos from Bengaluru showed students pleading to get in after arriving late. In Bhopal, two aspirants missed out.

"I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination center, we..." said Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants.

Candidates who reached examination centers after the cut-off time were not allowed to enter.