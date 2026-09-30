Students at Government Medical College Doda protest alleged burqa-linked remarks
Students, mostly interns at Government Medical College, Doda, are protesting after some burqa-wearing students were reportedly stopped from entering the labor room.
They say a professor unfairly linked their attire to illegal activity and made them feel singled out, while other style choices like long nails were ignored.
Iqra said, "Why are we being asked to shun the burqa? She openly says she dislikes burqas. We demand an apology from the doctor. She said those who wear burqas are taking part in a kand (unlawful activity)," said Iqra, a student.
Doda Medical College forms inquiry committee
The college has set up a committee to look into what happened.
Police are checking if any rules were actually broken before stepping in further.
Meanwhile, a local legislator has asked the health minister to address the issue quickly.