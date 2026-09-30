Students at Government Medical College Doda protest alleged burqa-linked remarks

Students, mostly interns at Government Medical College, Doda, are protesting after some burqa-wearing students were reportedly stopped from entering the labor room.

They say a professor unfairly linked their attire to illegal activity and made them feel singled out, while other style choices like long nails were ignored.

Iqra said, "Why are we being asked to shun the burqa? She openly says she dislikes burqas. We demand an apology from the doctor. She said those who wear burqas are taking part in a kand (unlawful activity)," said Iqra, a student.