Students at Jantar Mantar demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET

Protesters say the leak is just one sign of deeper problems in the education system that put students' hard work at risk.

Many traveled secretly to join, like Yash Kumar from Kota and Meena, facing rain and sleeping in temporary shelters with help from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

Tensions rose during a Parliament march on July 20, but students remain determined: "It is our future and we have to fight for it," said Meena.