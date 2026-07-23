Students at Jantar Mantar demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET
India
Students have gathered at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, calling for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after the NEET paper leak.
The protest kicked off in late June with a hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and AISA members, and now includes teachers, civil groups, and political organizations.
Protesters call NEET leak systemic failure
Protesters say the leak is just one sign of deeper problems in the education system that put students' hard work at risk.
Many traveled secretly to join, like Yash Kumar from Kota and Meena, facing rain and sleeping in temporary shelters with help from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.
Tensions rose during a Parliament march on July 20, but students remain determined: "It is our future and we have to fight for it," said Meena.