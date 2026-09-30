Students at LPU in Punjab protest after reported sexual assault
India
LPU in Punjab has seen major student protests after reports of a sexual assault on campus.
Things escalated quickly as students discussed the incident, rumors spread online, and some suspected either an outsider or a university worker was involved.
This led to protests at LPU and near Girls's Hostel-3.
LPU student Farhat denies bringing outsiders
On Sunday, tensions rose when students protested near Girls's Hostel-3. Despite this, students kept demanding justice for the alleged victim and better campus safety.
Student Farhat shared that while he was angry about what happened, he denied bringing outsiders onto the LPU campus. His focus was on protecting fellow students.
He added that his friends Sahil and Antre encouraged him to stay calm through it all.