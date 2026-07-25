Students, Bhim Army block Arrah tracks over alleged NEET leak
India
Train services at Bihar's Arrah station hit a pause on Saturday as students and Bhim Army workers blocked the tracks, demanding a proper investigation into the alleged NEET exam paper leak.
The protesters stopped the Patna-Buxar passenger train, voiced their anger at the central government, and even tried to damage the station's new entry gate, leaving passengers stuck for a while.
Police clear tracks amid Bihar protests
Police and Railway Protection Force stepped in quickly, clearing everyone out without any injuries, so trains got moving again soon after.
This protest is part of a wider student-led push across Bihar calling for accountability in exam processes and fair treatment for aspirants worried about their futures.