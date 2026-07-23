Students dance as police spray water at Patna NEET protest
India
The student protests in Patna over the NEET paper leak got unexpectedly fun when a protester joked, "Police Sir, why is water cannon not being used on us, it's too hot here."
The police played along and sprayed water, so students started dancing instead of running away.
The moment was caught on video and instantly went viral.
PM Modi announces fast-track NEET courts
People online called it "peak Gen Z behavior," flooding social media with memes and jokes about the protest turning into a street party.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi responded to the bigger issue by announcing fast-track courts for those behind the NEET leaks, saying swift action is needed to protect students' futures and restore trust in exams.