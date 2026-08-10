Jharkhand: Students protesting against exam irregularities march to Vidhan Sabha
What's the story
A large number of students have marched to the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, Jharkhand, demanding justice over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes, news agency ANI reported. The protest was organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. The protesters formed a human chain and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into their allegations.
Exam cancelation
Protesters demand removal of police barricades
Among their demands, the protesters have called for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.
One protester reportedly said, "We are not going to stop today. Our first demand is to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam; secondly, a CBI probe."
Another protester added that they would continue their sit-in until police barricades were removed.
"We will move ahead when the barricading is opened; till then we will sit here," the protester was quoted as saying.
Policy criticism
Jharkhand MLA supports students' demands
The protesters also slammed the state government for its policies, accusing it of keeping students in the dark.
"Jharkhand is a mineral-rich state. While the whole country and world are using Jharkhand's minerals, students here are kept in the dark due to the government's policies. And today we demand answers peacefully," one protester said.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato supported their demands and called it a government failure not to accept them.
Government response
What else did Ansari say?
Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari assured the government stands with the youth.
He slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for protesting outside the Chief Minister's residence and accused them of diverting the youth.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi and other BJP leaders were detained by police during protests outside the CM's residence over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.