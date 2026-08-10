Jharkhand: Students protesting against exam irregularities march to Vidhan Sabha

Among their demands, the protesters have called for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

One protester reportedly said, "We are not going to stop today. Our first demand is to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam; secondly, a CBI probe."

Another protester added that they would continue their sit-in until police barricades were removed.

"We will move ahead when the barricading is opened; till then we will sit here," the protester was quoted as saying.