Students evacuated from Dubai amid Iran-US conflict
Eighty-four students, most of them from Indira University in Pune, along with other Maharashtrians, were brought back to Mumbai from Dubai on Tuesday after their international program was disrupted by the US-Iran conflict.
Their return was arranged quickly by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde using two chartered flights.
Evacuation not easy
The evacuation wasn't easy—one student shared they saw an explosion while leaving Dubai, which made things tense for everyone.
Shiv Sena leaders met them at Mumbai airport to help them get home safely.
The ongoing conflict has also caused over 1,600 flight cancelations affecting travelers across Indian and foreign airlines.
Indian carriers operated 24 flights on Tuesday
Despite so many flight disruptions, Indian carriers operated a total of 24 flights on Tuesday, with 58 more flights planned for March 4.
Major airlines like IndiGo and Air India pitched in alongside Gulf carriers, showing a strong team effort to bring people home safely.