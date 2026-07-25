Students, families at Shivaji Park demand accountability over exam leaks

Families showed up not just for their own kids but for everyone's future.

Rajesh Yadav summed it up: "We are here for my daughter's future but also for a better education system for all."

Some adults with no direct stake came to support, too.

Past issues like CBSE marking problems have only added to the frustration, pushing Saurabh Tiwari to join this growing youth-led movement.

Leela D'Souza also attended, saying she wanted to support the younger generation.