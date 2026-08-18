Students in Manipur demand Census 2027 delay until NRC rollout
Manipur saw protests heat up on Monday as students demanded the Census 2027 be postponed until the National Register of Citizen (NRC) is rolled out.
Things got tense at two Imphal colleges when protesters disrupted census training, leading security forces to resort to a lathi-charge.
Two students were injured and taken to a hospital, highlighting how strong feelings are on this issue.
JFD calls 48-hour Manipur shutdown
The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), backed by Naga and Meitei Muslim leaders, called a 48-hour shutdown across Manipur.
Their main demand? Delay the census until NRC (using the 1951 base year) is in place to address worries about illegal immigration affecting local communities.
Protests have included student marches, rallies, and disrupting census preparations ahead of its September 1 start date.
With more disruptions happening in places like Bishnupur, opposition to the census keeps growing across the state.