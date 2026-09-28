LPU protests: Students loot mall, videos show
What's the story
Videos from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara have surfaced, allegedly showing students looting shops in the university's Uni Mall. The incident occurred during violent protests on Sunday. In one video, a voice can be heard saying, "Free mein shopping, shopping done" as people move around inside a store. Another video shows someone pointing to various items in the mall and saying, "What do you need? Order now, will get everything for you for free."
Twitter Post
Shutter being broken
The issue is very real . A girl was assaulted / raped inside the LPU campus hostel but these absolute lowlifes used it as an excuse to literally loot and destroy the campus and now the actual tragedy is getting buried and deflected for a vandalism issue . Idiots pic.twitter.com/BewgdR1aMJ— Naman Rana (@NamanRana28) September 27, 2026
Protest escalation
Students pelted stones at police
The protests at LPU were triggered by rumors of an alleged rape and suicide of a female student. The unrest soon spread to a section of NH-44 and other parts of the campus.
Police said protesters pelted stones at them after they were asked to clear the highway blockade.
Two police vehicles were set on fire, and several others were damaged in the clashes, leaving many policemen injured.
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'Shopping done'
🚨 Chaos at Lovely University Campus— Suraj Meena (@surajmeenaz) September 27, 2026
A tense situation reportedly unfolded at Lovely Professional University (LPU) after a protest turned violent. Videos circulating online appear to show students damaging and looting items from a campus mall.
The incident reportedly followed… pic.twitter.com/utQqVfvFCU
Investigation underway
University denies allegations
An FIR has been registered based on the complaint regarding the alleged rape, and an SIT has been formed to investigate. CCTV footage, forensic samples, and call records will be examined as part of the probe.
However, LPU has denied the allegations, calling them "false, baseless and fabricated rumors." The university has promised cooperation with the investigation process.
External involvement
Situation has gone beyond student protests, claims student
A student claimed that the situation had gone beyond student protests, alleging outsiders and "goons" had entered the university.
"The university's stand is that the students should stay safe. It is better for them to stay inside their hostels and stay safe from the locals and goons who have come," they said.
The unrest also came after discussions about a Telangana student's suicide at LPU two weeks ago.
Unrest aftermath
Classes suspended, examinations postponed at LPU
The protests continued through Sunday, with students blocking NH-44 for several hours.
Police used a lathi charge to clear the blockade after failed negotiations, leading to retaliatory stone-pelting by students.
Amid the violence, students were seen climbing onto a decommissioned MiG-23 aircraft and a military tank displayed on campus.
In light of these events, LPU has suspended classes for 10 days from Monday and postponed midterm examinations until further notice.
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CCTV footage of looting
Items being looted from Mall, LPU riots.pic.twitter.com/YoPSywaTuu— R J (@rahuljaitley) September 28, 2026