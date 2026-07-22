Students nationwide protest NEET-UG 2026 leak, demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Students across India are out on the streets after allegations of a NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.
The protests, which kicked off on June 20, are all about pushing for fair exams and more accountability from those in charge.
Reports of demonstrations have come in from several states, with police sometimes responding with force.
Police used tear gas, water cannons
In Bihar and Tamil Nadu, things got tense: police used tear gas and water cannons to break up student marches.
Congress workers protested in Chennai and Gujarat over both the exam controversy and Rahul Gandhi's detention, leading to arrests.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party have been sitting in at Jantar Mantar for months, calling out exam irregularities.
The message from students is clear: they want real change in how competitive exams are run.