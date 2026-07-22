Students parents and seniors protest alleged NEET leak in Chembur
On Wednesday, hundreds of students, parents, and even senior citizens gathered in Chembur, Mumbai, to protest the alleged NEET paper leak and demand changes in the education system.
The crowd held up signs like "Your free trial of excuses has expired please resign," and called out the government's handling of the situation.
Some showed their frustration by stamping on images of PM Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan.
Police detain and disperse Chembur protesters
As chants grew louder, police moved in and detained several demonstrators. Some were even dragged on the road and detained in police vehicles.
The rest of the crowd was dispersed under heavy police presence.
This comes just days after similar protests in Delhi saw law enforcement using lathi charges and tear gas against students demanding accountability for the exam leak.