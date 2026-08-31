Students protest at top Indian campuses over NEET-UG, admin issues
This August, student protests broke out across top Indian higher education institutions such as NALSAR Hyderabad, IIT Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, and IISER Pune.
The reasons? Everything from controversial administration decisions to mental health concerns, plus ongoing frustration after July's NEET-UG paper leak mess.
Students demand probes, support, transparency
At NALSAR, students rallied against the chief justice of India being invited for convocation, upset over his stance on a recent protest plea.
IIT Delhi saw demonstrations after a student's tragic death, with calls for a proper investigation.
Over at IISER Pune, students launched an indefinite sit-in demanding better mental health support and the reversal of student council general secretary Raj Bagwe's suspension.
Meanwhile, Jamia students affiliated to the Jamia unit of the National Students's Union of India launched an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency in examination results, a review of admissions, and accountability for alleged irregularities in the admission process.