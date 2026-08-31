Students protest at top Indian campuses over NEET-UG, admin issues

At NALSAR, students rallied against the chief justice of India being invited for convocation, upset over his stance on a recent protest plea.

IIT Delhi saw demonstrations after a student's tragic death, with calls for a proper investigation.

Over at IISER Pune, students launched an indefinite sit-in demanding better mental health support and the reversal of student council general secretary Raj Bagwe's suspension.

Meanwhile, Jamia students affiliated to the Jamia unit of the National Students's Union of India launched an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency in examination results, a review of admissions, and accountability for alleged irregularities in the admission process.