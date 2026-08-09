450 NALSAR students oppose CJI's presence at convocation
What's the story
Over 450 students of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University in Hyderabad have opposed the invitation to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as the chief guest for their 2026 convocation, a report by India Today stated. The Batch of 2026 has sent a representation to university authorities, including the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, asking them to reconsider this decision.
Judicial criticism
Students allege that the CJI refused to see video evidence
The students are reportedly concerned about recent judicial developments, especially Justice Surya Kant's handling of a hearing on alleged police action against protesters during a Parliament march demonstration on July 20, 2026.
The students' representation alleges that during a hearing on July 23, the CJI refused to view video evidence of alleged police excesses.
They also allege that submissions by the petitioner's counsel were cut short.
Value alignment
Convocation should reflect NALSAR's commitment to constitutional rights: Students
The representation also raised concerns over remarks attributed to the Chief Justice about the Jantar Mantar protest and his alleged comparison of Indian youth to cockroaches.
The students argue that their objection is not against the CJI's position but whether his reported conduct aligns with the values they believe a university convocation should represent.
They say a convocation should reflect NALSAR's commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice, and reasoned engagement with grievances.
Invitation reconsideration
NALSAR University has not officially responded to the objections yet
Receiving degrees from a dignitary whose recent conduct appeared dismissive of allegations of police brutality would be inconsistent with these values, they argue.
The students have urged the university administration to reconsider inviting the CJI and consult graduating cohorts before extending any formal invitation.
They are willing to engage with the university administration through meetings or other appropriate channels.
NALSAR University has not officially responded to the objections raised by its students so far.