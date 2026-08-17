Students protest crumbling government schools in Uttar Pradesh Bihar Rajasthan
Students in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan are hitting the streets to protest crumbling government schools: think broken buildings, not enough teachers, and basic stuff like toilets and drinking water missing.
Things got especially tense in Alwar when protesters got into a heated argument with police.
The building damage was described separately as a slab falling from its roof earlier in the week.
The message is clear: students want safe classrooms and real change.
CJP launches 'School Thik Karo' campaign
To tackle these problems, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) just launched its School Thik Karo campaign on August 15.
They're rallying communities to check out local schools and speak up for repairs, aiming to fix at least 100 schools in two months.
The push is already getting results: after CJP amplified these protests under its School Thik Karo campaign, officials have promised that the shortage of teachers would be addressed and steps would be taken to resolve all grievances.