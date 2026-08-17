Students protest crumbling government schools in Uttar Pradesh Bihar Rajasthan

Students in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan are hitting the streets to protest crumbling government schools: think broken buildings, not enough teachers, and basic stuff like toilets and drinking water missing.

Things got especially tense in Alwar when protesters got into a heated argument with police.

The building damage was described separately as a slab falling from its roof earlier in the week.

The message is clear: students want safe classrooms and real change.