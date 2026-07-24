Students protest NEET leak, Bhim Army demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Students across Uttar Pradesh took to the streets on Thursday over the NEET paper leak and other exam issues.
Protests broke out in cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Varanasi, and Azamgarh.
In Lucknow, Bhim Army activists called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and clashed with police as they tried to march toward the governor's house.
Protesters seek lower cutoffs, fraud probes
Many protesters say the current system is unfair and want big changes in how exams are run.
Some groups demanded lower cutoffs so more candidates get a chance, while others called out what they see as routine leaks hurting honest students.
"the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government which is anti-student to the core," said Vikas Gautam, a Bhim Army worker.
There were also calls for proper investigations into exam fraud and better job opportunities for youth.