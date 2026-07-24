Students protest NEET leak, Bhim Army demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Many protesters say the current system is unfair and want big changes in how exams are run.

Some groups demanded lower cutoffs so more candidates get a chance, while others called out what they see as routine leaks hurting honest students.

"the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government which is anti-student to the core," said Vikas Gautam, a Bhim Army worker.

There were also calls for proper investigations into exam fraud and better job opportunities for youth.