Students protest UGC-NET retests in Delhi after fairness concerns
India
On Monday, students gathered outside the NTA office in Delhi to protest the decision to hold UGC-NET retests for English, sociology, and commerce.
The retests, set for September 9 and 10, were announced after concerns about fairness in the original June exams.
Vinod Jakher urges NTA chairman resign
Student organizations like NSUI, AISA, and SFI say the sudden retest is causing extra mental and financial stress for students who already prepared once.
NSUI president Vinod Jakher urged the NTA chairman to step down, saying, "Students cannot be made to pay the price for NTA's failures."
Groups also pointed out that there is barely any time left to prepare and promised more protests until their demands are heard.