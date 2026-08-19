Bhopal: Gen Alpha regional students protest against Kendriya Vidyalaya merger
What's the story
Students of the Regional School in Bhopal have staged a protest against the proposed merger of their institution with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The Demonstration Multipurpose Schools, also known as Regional Schools, have been functioning under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) since December 1965. These experimental schools were set up in four cities, Bhopal, Ajmer, Mysuru and Bhubaneswar, to develop innovative teaching methods and experiment with new approaches to education.
Twitter Post
Students staging protest
भोपाल में ‘जेन अल्फा प्रोटेस्ट’ रीजनल स्कूल के छात्र रीजनल स्कूल को केंद्रीय विद्यालय में मर्ज किए जाने के प्रस्ताव के विरोध में सड़क पर उतर आए pic.twitter.com/EwZJCWV0gI— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 18, 2026
Protest details
Students fear dilution of their school's unique identity
The students have expressed their opposition to the merger with KVS, arguing that it could dilute the school's unique identity and academic experiments.
They fear that shifting to a different administrative structure may undermine the institution's original purpose of promoting educational innovation and experimentation.
During their protest, students raised slogans like "Save DMS" and later submitted a memorandum to Regional College principal Professor S K Gupta.
Demands made
Protesters threaten to intensify demonstrations if demands are not met
The protesters have demanded the withdrawal of the merger decision and retention of their existing system. Instead of the merger, they said these institutions should be strengthened as centers for educational innovation and research.
The students warned that if their demands aren't met soon, they will intensify their protests in a phased manner.
The school enrolls around 1,000 students from preschool to Class 12, with senior secondary classes offering Arts and Commerce streams. The campus also runs several vocational courses.