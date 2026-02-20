Study: 90% of Indian household donations go to religious organizations

A new study from Ashoka University reveals that nearly 9 out of 10 rupees donated by Indian households go to religious organizations or directly to beggars. Together, Indians give about ₹540 billion each year, according to the Ashoka University study—46% in-kind and 44% in cash.

Breakdown of donations According to the Ashoka University study, religious groups receive around 46% of donations, while beggars get about 42%. Non-religious organizations see just 15%.

According to the same study, most gifts are in-kind (like food or clothes), with cash a close second.

Trust and income levels Trust matters: people are more likely to donate when asked in person (25%) than online (15%).

Giving happens at every income level; even half of lower-income households donate, and this jumps to almost 80% among wealthier families.