Study: Delhi JNU forests trap 346.9t CO2e worth over ₹4L India May 09, 2026

Turns out, Delhi's urban forests, especially around JNU, are doing some serious work for the planet.

A new study found that one hectare of this green space can trap about 346.9 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (that's worth over ₹4 lakh in carbon credits).

A significant share comes from underground soil carbon, which alone makes up more than 43% of the total.