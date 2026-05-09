Study: Delhi JNU forests trap 346.9t CO2e worth over ₹4L
India
Turns out, Delhi's urban forests, especially around JNU, are doing some serious work for the planet.
A new study found that one hectare of this green space can trap about 346.9 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (that's worth over ₹4 lakh in carbon credits).
A significant share comes from underground soil carbon, which alone makes up more than 43% of the total.
Neem babool each store 54t+ CO2e
Neem and babool trees are the top carbon absorbers here, each storing over 54 tons of CO2e per hectare.
But it's not just about the big trees; shrubs, herbs, soil microbes, and even fallen leaves all help soak up greenhouse gasses.
The takeaway? Protecting these forests could be a game-changer for Delhi's fight against climate change.