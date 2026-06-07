Study finds 1,653 elephants in India killed by humans
A new study found that at least 1,653 elephants in India have died because of human activities from 2009 to 2024.
Electrocution was one of the leading causes of unnatural elephant deaths, often from illegal electric fences and unsafe power lines.
Other causes included train accidents, poaching, poisoning, retaliatory killings, and accidents involving roads and other human-made structures.
Researchers call for Indian elephant corridors
Losing forests to roads, farms, and buildings is forcing elephants into areas where people live, especially in states like Kerala and Assam.
This leads to more dangerous encounters for both sides.
Since India is home to nearly 60% of the world's wild Asian elephants, researchers say protecting their habitats and building safer corridors is crucial if we want these gentle giants around for the future.