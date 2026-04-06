Study finds antibiotic resistance in wastewater of 4 Indian cities
A new study has found that urban wastewater in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai is carrying bacteria that are becoming resistant to antibiotics, a big warning sign for public health.
Researchers analyzed hundreds of samples collected over two years and discovered that, even though the types of bacteria varied by city, the ways those bacteria resist antibiotics were surprisingly similar everywhere.
Scientists urge antibiotic rules, wastewater monitoring
The fact that these resistance genes show up across different cities means drug-resistant infections could spread more easily than we think.
The scientists say this highlights the need for better hygiene habits and stricter rules on antibiotic use.
They're also calling for regular checks on our wastewater to catch these superbugs early, because slowing down their spread now could help protect everyone's health in the future.