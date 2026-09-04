Study finds Arunachal high-altitude lakes pose dangerous GLOF risk
A new study says some of Arunachal Pradesh's high-altitude lakes could trigger dangerous floods if they burst, something called glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).
Out of 127 lakes checked, two are at high risk and 36 are at medium risk.
The medium- and high-risk lakes are concentrated in Upper Dibang Valley, West Kameng, and Tawang, places where people live and hydropower projects run.
Warming enlarges lakes, government urges preparedness
A reason is climate change. Melting glaciers and rising temperatures are causing these lakes to grow bigger, upping the flood threat even though the number of dangerous lakes has barely changed since the late 1980s.
The government is now pushing for better monitoring, faster warning systems, and smarter evacuation plans to help protect people living in these mountain regions.