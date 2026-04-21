Study finds Delhi average land temperature rose 2.9°C since 2015
Delhi's average land temperature has climbed by 2.9 degrees Celsius since 2015, according to a new study.
Using data from all 247 city wards, researchers found the city's mean surface temperature rose from 29.1 degrees Celsius to 32.0 degrees Celsius, with places like Sangam Vihar A seeing the sharpest spike, up by a whopping 6.1 degrees Celsius.
Study urges heat adaptation in Delhi
The study points to rapid urbanization and shrinking green spaces as big reasons for this heat surge, urging quick action on local heat adaptation strategies.
Some wards like Mahipalpur and Harkesh Nagar hit highs of 34.4 and 34.0 degrees Celsius in March this year, while cooler spots like Nangal Thakran stayed closer to 29 degrees Celsius, showing that targeted solutions are needed for different neighborhoods to help people cope with rising temperatures.