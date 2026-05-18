Study finds El Nino cuts Indian paddy and maize yields

Researchers recommend drought resistant crops

El Nino weakens the monsoon, leading to unpredictable rainfall and lower crop productivity, especially in states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and others.

With El Nino expected again this year, researchers suggest switching to drought-resistant crops, smarter water use, and weather-based advice to help farmers cope.

As lead researcher Subash N Pillai puts it, adapting at the district level could make a real difference for farmers' livelihoods.