Study finds El Nino cuts Indian paddy and maize yields
India
A study shows El Nino years hit India's main crops hard, with paddy and maize yields dropping by over 10% in dozens of districts.
Sorghum and pearl millet also saw similar losses, making tough times for farmers in affected areas.
Researchers recommend drought resistant crops
El Nino weakens the monsoon, leading to unpredictable rainfall and lower crop productivity, especially in states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and others.
With El Nino expected again this year, researchers suggest switching to drought-resistant crops, smarter water use, and weather-based advice to help farmers cope.
As lead researcher Subash N Pillai puts it, adapting at the district level could make a real difference for farmers' livelihoods.