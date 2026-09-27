Study finds Meenachil samples about 2-thirds contaminated with E. coli
A new study has found that after the recent floods, about two-thirds of water samples from areas along Kerala's Meenachil River are contaminated with E. coli, a bacterium you definitely don't want in your drinking water.
Researchers from Alphonsa College and local bodies tested spots like Pala, Karoor, and Bharananganam, linking the contamination to floodwaters mixing with local sources.
Kerala researchers recommend water chlorination, testing
Besides E. coli, the team noticed that Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and pH levels were also above safe limits.
To help fix things, they've recommended proper chlorination and regular post-flood testing, advice already shared with local officials.
Alphonsa College is also kicking off a year-long project to keep tabs on water quality changes through the seasons and is working toward official lab certification to support future research.