Study finds underpass on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway used by 18 species
India
A new study found that the underpass on the soon-to-open Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Haridwar is buzzing with animal activity.
Researchers spotted 18 different species using this eco-friendly corridor through the Shivalik forests, showing how well-designed infrastructure can actually help wildlife thrive.
Researchers logged 40,444 Haridwar underpass crossings
Using 150 camera traps and 29 sound recorders over 40 days, the team captured over 100,000 images and logged 40,444 animal crossings, including elephants, leopards, jackals, and deer.
The underpass was built to give animals a safe route across busy roads and cut down on roadkill.
It's a cool example of development working hand-in-hand with conservation.