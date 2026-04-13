Study finds underpass on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway used by 18 species

Researchers logged 40,444 Haridwar underpass crossings

Using 150 camera traps and 29 sound recorders over 40 days, the team captured over 100,000 images and logged 40,444 animal crossings, including elephants, leopards, jackals, and deer.

The underpass was built to give animals a safe route across busy roads and cut down on roadkill.

It's a cool example of development working hand-in-hand with conservation.