Study finds Uttarakhand Himalayan fault tightly locked, strain equals M8.1
Scientists say the Uttarakhand Himalayan fault is tightly locked and slowly building up pressure, enough to cause a massive earthquake, with the accumulated strain energy equivalent to that released by a magnitude 8.1 megathrust earthquake approximately every century.
The study, conducted by researchers from the Central University of Tamil Nadu, used satellite data to track these changes in the adjoining Indo-Gangetic plains, one of the world's most densely populated regions.
Stretch of Main Himalayan Thrust stuck
The research found that a 115-kilometer stretch of the Main Himalayan Thrust is stuck, causing the ground to rise by 4 to 6mm each year.
While this doesn't predict exactly when an earthquake might hit, it highlights why ongoing monitoring and disaster planning are so important for communities across Uttarakhand and the Indo-Gangetic plains.