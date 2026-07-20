Study: Jammu and Kashmir warmed nearly 1°C in 20 years
Jammu and Kashmir are heating up fast, almost one degree Celsius warmer in just 20 years, which is way above the global average.
The study tracked temperatures from 1980 to 2024, showing the Pir Panjal and Greater Himalayas are feeling it most.
Warmer nights accelerate glacier melt
Warmer nights are speeding up glacier melt and shrinking snow cover, threatening water supplies and local ecosystems.
Since 1967, nearly 600 lakes have vanished or shrunk, and glaciers like Kolahoi are retreating quickly.
The effects hit home this year: during the Amarnath pilgrimage, over 90% of the ice lingam melted in just five days.
Himalayan glacier melt threatens water supplies
The Himalayas are called India's water tower because they feed rivers that millions rely on for farming, power, and drinking water.
Rapid glacier melt puts all that at risk, and raises chances of floods and landslides.