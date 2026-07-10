Study ranks India's Ahmedabad 2nd for extreme heat risk
A new study has put India in the global spotlight for extreme heat risk, with Ahmedabad ranked as the world's second most at-risk city after Al Basrah in Iraq.
Out of the top 50 cities facing dangerous heat, 14 are in India, including Nagpur, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
Most of these high-risk cities are in South and Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, where social and economic challenges make coping even harder.
Radhika Khosla urges smart cooling solutions
The study points out that just measuring how hot it gets isn't enough. Cities also need to look at how well people can handle the heat.
Co-author Radhika Khosla urges a shift toward smart cooling solutions like passive design and low-energy tech instead of relying on air conditioning, which could actually make climate change worse.