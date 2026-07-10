Study ranks India's Ahmedabad 2nd for extreme heat risk India Jul 10, 2026

A new study has put India in the global spotlight for extreme heat risk, with Ahmedabad ranked as the world's second most at-risk city after Al Basrah in Iraq.

Out of the top 50 cities facing dangerous heat, 14 are in India, including Nagpur, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Most of these high-risk cities are in South and Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, where social and economic challenges make coping even harder.