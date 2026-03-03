Study reveals shocking plastic pollution levels in Mumbai
A new study says Mumbai's drainage channels dump nearly 5 million kg of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea each year.
Thane, Malad, and Vasai Creeks are the biggest culprits, with much of this trash flowing through the city's network of stormwater channels, its movement strongly influenced by tides.
Impact on marine life and local communities
This plastic pollution is wrecking Mumbai's 220km coastline, putting mangroves and over 100 protected species at risk—and it's hurting the livelihoods of almost 2 million people.
The Ocean Cleanup team used drones, AI cameras, and GPS trackers to pinpoint hotspots like Trombay and Malad.
Solutions in sight
To tackle this mess, The Ocean Cleanup is rolling out high-tech interceptors in Trombay and Malad before monsoon 2026—these could trap up to 92 tons of plastic in the initial phase.
Meanwhile, BMC has already pulled out over 8,000 tons using six booms in the western suburbs and the initiative involves collaboration with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to scale interventions across the 50 major nallahs identified.
The message: urgent action is needed if we want a cleaner coast and a healthier city.