Study reveals shocking plastic pollution levels in Mumbai

This plastic pollution is wrecking Mumbai 's 220km coastline, putting mangroves and over 100 protected species at risk—and it's hurting the livelihoods of almost 2 million people. The Ocean Cleanup team used drones, AI cameras, and GPS trackers to pinpoint hotspots like Trombay and Malad.

Solutions in sight

To tackle this mess, The Ocean Cleanup is rolling out high-tech interceptors in Trombay and Malad before monsoon 2026—these could trap up to 92 tons of plastic in the initial phase.

Meanwhile, BMC has already pulled out over 8,000 tons using six booms in the western suburbs and the initiative involves collaboration with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to scale interventions across the 50 major nallahs identified.

The message: urgent action is needed if we want a cleaner coast and a healthier city.