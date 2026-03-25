Study shows Delhi still has a plastic problem

What's the way forward?

Delhi isn't alone: Bhubaneswar tops the list for violations at 89%, with Mumbai and Guwahati not far behind.

The main issues? Inconsistent enforcement and people still asking for plastics.

Vendors say customers push for plastic options, and alternatives like paper cups cost more.

The study suggests stricter checks, better coordination between authorities, more awareness campaigns, and making eco-friendly options affordable so everyone can actually make the switch.