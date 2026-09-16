Study warns climate change may boost Keralam dengue risk 16-20%
A new study warns that climate change might push dengue risk in Keralam up by 16-20% during 2021-2040.
Researchers found that most dengue cases now hit during the rainy southwest monsoon (June-September), and changing weather patterns are likely to make things worse.
Keralam dengue risk up to 113%
Rainfall, humidity, and big climate events like El Nino play a huge role in how dengue spreads.
The study predicts an even bigger jump, with dengue risk in Keralam could increase by up to 113% by 2081-2100 under low- to high-emission pathways.
The team suggests setting up climate-based early warning systems for better prep, with lead researcher Roxy Mathew Koll saying the model can predict the peak and weaker phases of dengue transmission more accurately when high-resolution climate and epidemiological data are available.