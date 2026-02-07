Subcontractor arrested after Delhi biker dies in open DJB pit
What's the story
The Delhi Police have arrested Rajesh Prajapati, a subcontractor, after a young motorcyclist died after falling into an open trench in Janakpuri. This is the first arrest in the case, which has raised concerns over safety measures. An FIR for culpable homicide has been registered at Janakpuri police station against Prajapati and officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
Incident details
Sub-contractor's negligence under scanner
A family saw the victim, Kamal, fall into the pit and immediately informed a security guard and a man living in a tent nearby. The man was an employee of Prajapati. He informed his employer about the incident at 12:22am. Despite reaching the site later that night, Prajapati did not act, nor did he inform authorities. This delay is now under investigation by police as they probe contractors and supervising officials involved in this project of negligence.
Inaction aftermath
Security guard also informed junior employee
The security guard on duty also informed a junior employee of the subcontractor about the incident. Despite being alerted, no immediate rescue effort was launched. Prajapati is now in police custody and being questioned as officers examine call records, CCTV footage, and site records to reconstruct events leading up to Kamal's death. The investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible as authorities seek to determine full responsibility for this tragic incident.
Legal proceedings
FIR names DJB officials
The FIR also names DJB officials for their alleged role in the incident. Investigators are looking into whether safety norms were ignored at the site. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government acted promptly by suspending officials and ordering a detailed investigation. He promised that "no guilty person will be spared." The probe continues to collect technical reports and witness statements to examine every lapse in this case.