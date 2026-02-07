Subcontractor arrested after Delhi biker dies in open DJB pit

The Delhi Police have arrested Rajesh Prajapati, a subcontractor, after a young motorcyclist died after falling into an open trench in Janakpuri. This is the first arrest in the case, which has raised concerns over safety measures. An FIR for culpable homicide has been registered at Janakpuri police station against Prajapati and officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Incident details Sub-contractor's negligence under scanner A family saw the victim, Kamal, fall into the pit and immediately informed a security guard and a man living in a tent nearby. The man was an employee of Prajapati. He informed his employer about the incident at 12:22am. Despite reaching the site later that night, Prajapati did not act, nor did he inform authorities. This delay is now under investigation by police as they probe contractors and supervising officials involved in this project of negligence.

Inaction aftermath Security guard also informed junior employee The security guard on duty also informed a junior employee of the subcontractor about the incident. Despite being alerted, no immediate rescue effort was launched. Prajapati is now in police custody and being questioned as officers examine call records, CCTV footage, and site records to reconstruct events leading up to Kamal's death. The investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible as authorities seek to determine full responsibility for this tragic incident.

