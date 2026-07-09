Subhasgram church attacked amid forced conversion accusations on July 5
An under-construction church in Subhasgram, West Bengal, was attacked by a mob of about 100 people on July 5.
The group, allegedly linked to the Hindu Jagran Manch, damaged parts of the building and shouted slogans.
The attack was preceded by accusations of forced religious conversions from the Hindu Jagran Manch, but local Christian families say they've lived there peacefully since 2017.
Police detain 3 after Purkait complaint
The congregation says they're just building a place for around 50 Christian families because the nearest church is pretty far away.
Police have detained three people after Swapan Purkait filed a complaint.
Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch denies any role in the attack and its spokesperson described locals damaging the church.
Things are calm for now, and a protest rally is planned for July 14.