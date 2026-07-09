Subhasgram church attacked amid forced conversion accusations on July 5

Police detain 3 after Purkait complaint

The congregation says they're just building a place for around 50 Christian families because the nearest church is pretty far away.

Police have detained three people after Swapan Purkait filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch denies any role in the attack and its spokesperson described locals damaging the church.

Things are calm for now, and a protest rally is planned for July 14.