Subhash C. Kashyap dies aged 97, ex-Lok Sabha secretary general

Kashyap was independence activist, parliamentary adviser

Born in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, in 1929, Kashyap was involved in the independence movement before dedicating nearly four decades to Parliament (from the very first Lok Sabha up to the ninth).

After retiring, he advised on Panchayati Raj laws and was a member and chairman of the drafting committee of the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution.

He also contributed ideas to "One Nation One Election."