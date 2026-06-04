Subhash C. Kashyap dies aged 97, ex-Lok Sabha secretary general
Subhash C. Kashyap, a major figure in Indian parliamentary history and former Lok Sabha secretary general, died on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at his Delhi home.
He was 97 and had been dealing with age-related health issues for some time.
Kashyap's work shaped how Parliament operates: he wrote over 100 books and served as secretary general from 1983 to 1990.
Kashyap was independence activist, parliamentary adviser
Born in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, in 1929, Kashyap was involved in the independence movement before dedicating nearly four decades to Parliament (from the very first Lok Sabha up to the ninth).
After retiring, he advised on Panchayati Raj laws and was a member and chairman of the drafting committee of the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution.
He also contributed ideas to "One Nation One Election."
Om Birla mourns Padma Bhushan Kashyap
Kashyap received the Padma Bhushan.
< em>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called his passing "a profound loss to Indian parliamentary democracy, constitutional discourse and public life."
He leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter.