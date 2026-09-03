Subhash Chandra Garg questions India's 7.8% GDP and cites 2.6%
India's reported 7.8% GDP growth for Q1 FY2026-27 is being questioned by Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.
He pointed out that the government changed last year's base numbers, and says if the original ₹86 lakh crore figure was used instead of the revised ₹80 lakh crore, GDP growth in current prices would be just about 2.6%.
Congress alleges statistical jugglery, MoSPI rebuts
The Congress party picked up on Garg's concerns, accusing the government of "statistical jugglery."
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal brushed off these claims, while the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) defended its math, pointing to strong gains in sectors like autos and steel, and called accusations of data manipulation "unfortunate," insisting their methods are standard practice.