Subhash Hajij arrested after sending ritual package to Bengaluru airport
India
A 65-year-old Dutch national, Subhash Hajij, was arrested after sending a strange package, filled with rotten tomatoes, old flower garlands, iron bits, and explicit photos, to Bengaluru airport.
He told officials it was a ritual meant to keep the airport safe from accidents.
Subhash Hajij faces mental health check
CCTV footage led police to Hajij, who then claimed he had sent similar packages to other airports too.
Now in judicial custody, he is set for a mental health check as part of the ongoing investigation under Karnataka's law against black magic and harmful rituals.